    Login
    Subscribe

    I Didn’t Understand Toni Conceicao’s Decisions At AFCON 2021 – Choupo-Moting

    Sports By No Comments2 Mins Read

    Bayern Munich striker, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has come out to say that Cameroon coach, Toni Conceicao disrespected him during their Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off fixture against Burkina Faso. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

    According to him, he felt disrespected when the coach didn’t call on him in the quarter-final and semi-final when he could have done something to help his nation, so he had to tell him he wasn’t fit for the losers final.

    Choupo-Moting added that he respects his national team manager but he didn’t understand his decisions at AFCON 2021.

    His words, “Especially what happened in the quarter-final and semi-final when the coach didn’t count on me for me it was a kind of disrespect.”

    See also  Malawi Has The Potential To Impress At AFCON - Marian Mario Marinica

    “I came here to help the team to win the Afcon I am not a young 18-year-old player and I want to play and to give everything. At the end of the day I respect every decision from the coach you have to as he is the boss but you don’t have to understand it – so I don’t understand.”

    “This is the reason I told him I was not fit to play today [Saturday]. But I will always be happy to represent Cameroon. It was just difficult.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News