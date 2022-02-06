I Didn’t Understand Toni Conceicao’s Decisions At AFCON 2021 – Choupo-Moting

Bayern Munich striker, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has come out to say that Cameroon coach, Toni Conceicao disrespected him during their Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off fixture against Burkina Faso. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he felt disrespected when the coach didn’t call on him in the quarter-final and semi-final when he could have done something to help his nation, so he had to tell him he wasn’t fit for the losers final.

Choupo-Moting added that he respects his national team manager but he didn’t understand his decisions at AFCON 2021.

His words, “Especially what happened in the quarter-final and semi-final when the coach didn’t count on me for me it was a kind of disrespect.”

“I came here to help the team to win the Afcon I am not a young 18-year-old player and I want to play and to give everything. At the end of the day I respect every decision from the coach you have to as he is the boss but you don’t have to understand it – so I don’t understand.”

“This is the reason I told him I was not fit to play today [Saturday]. But I will always be happy to represent Cameroon. It was just difficult.”