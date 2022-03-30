I Don’t Communicate With Messi Like Before – Barcelona’s Joan Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has come out to say that the club is not looking to bring Lionel Messi back to the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has received no message from Messi or his camp over the possibility of returning to Barcelona, and he doesn’t even have smooth communication with him anymore.

Laporta added that Barcelona is building a new team with a mix of young players and experience, and Messi is not being discussed.

His words, “I’ve received no message from Messi or his camp over a possibility of returning to Barcelona.”

“I no longer have a fluid communication with Messi like I did before he left. His departure almost made me feel more bad for personal and family reasons rather than just strictly sporting ones.”

“We’re not considering [Messi’s return]. We are building a new team, with a mix of young players and experience – the symbiosis is working. But Leo is Leo and he’ll always be a winner.”

“For me it sure wasn’t easy [for him to go], but, as it happened, I thought about the club [finances], I couldn’t put it at more risk. I think we did what we had to do.”