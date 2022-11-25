I Don’t Expect Belgium To Play Like Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne has come out to say that he needs to keep his emotions in check at the World Cup. This is coming after several poor displays in his side’s first game vs Canada, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he knows that his reactions are not great in some games, he just can’t control himself sometimes as he likes to help his team get better.

De Bruyne added that he doesn’t expect Belgium to play like Manchester City so he’ll have to adapt to the players around him.

His words, “I do know that my reactions are not always good,”

“I also look for moments afterwards to find that peace but people know that it’s my way to help the team play better and get more out of the game.”

“But of course, I also have to learn to react in a better way. Every now and then the emotions spill over but that’s also part of the game.”

“We can’t play in the same way as Manchester City. As a national team you have to adapt to the players you have around you. Does it frustrate me sometimes? Yes, but I should show that less although that is the perfection I strive for.”