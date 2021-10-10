I Don’t Have A Problem With Wilder Not Shaking My Hand – Fury

Popular Boxing heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has come out to blast Deontay Wilder after he refused to put their bad blood to bed following their third fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 9. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Wilder is clearly a sore loser and an idiot for failing to show respect to a winner which is the rule of sportsmanship.

Fury added that he is fine with Wilder’s decision to not shake his hands even if it was a wrong move.

His words, “I said “well done, mate” and he said “I don’t want to show any sportsmanship or respect.” I said “No problem.” I was very surprised. Sore loser. Idiot.”

“I’m a sportsman, I went over to (Wilder to) show some love and respect and he didn’t want to show it back. So I pray for him.”

“It’s a sore loser in boxing. He’s not the first one and he won’t be the last one. But I’ve acted like a gentleman throughout my career and that’s all I can do as a man.”

WOW.