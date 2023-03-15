I Don’t Know What The Future Holds After My Loan Spell With Sampdoria – Harry Winks

Sampdoria midfielder, Harry Winks has come out to claim that he has not been contacted by anyone at Tottenham, including Antonio Conte, since he left the club on loan. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, nobody from his parent club has reached out to him till now, so he remains fully focused on his duties at Sampdoria till the season is over.

Winks added that he has been very satisfied with his experience in the Serie A, and he does not know what the future holds.

His words, “No one from Tottenham has contacted me, not even the coach. I was and remain totally focused on Sampdoria.”

“I have a loan contract until June, I’m satisfied with this experience, I don’t know what my future will be after June and I don’t even think about it now.”