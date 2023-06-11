I Don’t Know What The Future Holds For Me At Manchester City – Bernardo Silva

Manchester City forward, Bernardo Silva has come out to speak out on his future at the club. This is coming after he starred in the club’s Champions League final win against Inter, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really does not know what the future holds for him from here on, so he will focus on enjoying the current moment.

Silva added that he has to celebrate to the fullest because the club has achieved something special.

His words, “Honestly, I don’t know. We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. But right now we need to celebrate because we’ve achieved something special.”