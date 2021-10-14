I Don’t Know What The Future Holds For Me In Boxing – Fury

Popular boxer, Tyson Fury has come out to hint that he could retire after his back to back victories against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout. He recently revealed this during an interview with the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he is currently very unsure about what the future holds for him despite being linked with fights against Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk and Dillian Whyte.

Fury added that he really doesn’t know how many fights he has got left because he is not thinking boxing at the moment.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“I’ve got one fight left on my contract with Top Rank and ESPN and we’ll see what that is.”

“But I’m not thinking about boxing right now. I don’t know how many fights I’ve got left.”

“I don’t know if I need to fight any more. I don’t know what the future holds.”

“It’s not money or a million title defences.”

“I am motivated to get up in the morning, do a little bit of training and enjoy my day.”

“I don’t have any goals in boxing, I have done everything and won everything, the only one to do it in my era.”

“I will always have been the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF, Ring magazine champion, that will not evaporate in history, but once it is done, it is done and you cannot get it back.”

“Once you are done, it doesn’t matter how many belts you have, who you beat, what your record is. You are just another bare bum in the shower and I have always had that opinion.”

“You have to enjoy it while it is here because when it is gone it is gone. Even the wins and the glory die down and sooner or later you just become another person and a has-been.”

What do you think?

Tyson Luke Fury (born 12 August 1988) is a British professional boxer. He is a two-time heavyweight world champion, having held the WBC, The Ring magazine and lineal titles since defeating Deontay Wilder in February 2020; previously he held the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring, and lineal titles after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

With his defeat of Wilder, Fury became the third heavyweight, after Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali, to hold The Ring magazine title twice, and the first heavyweight in history to have held the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring magazine titles.

As of April 2020, he is ranked as the world’s best active heavyweight by ESPN, the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board (TBRB), and BoxRec, as well as the second-best active boxer, pound for pound, by BoxRec, sixth by the TBRB, and seventh by ESPN.

Tyson Luke Fury was born on 12 August 1988 in the Wythenshawe area of Manchester to Irish parents Amber and John Fury, and was raised in a house in Styal. Fury was born three months premature and weighed 1 pound (450 g).