2023: Kwara PDP Warns Members Against Speaking On Zoning

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday warned members of the party to desist from making unauthorised utterances or statements about the zoning of the governorship ticket in the state for the 2023 elections.

The warning is on the heels of recent publications regarding the zoning of the party’s ticket for the 2023 governorship election.

A statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Tunde Ashaolu, in Ilorin, warned its members and supporters to refrain from actions and statements capable of causing disharmony within the party.

“As expected in a democracy, individuals have the right to aspire and groups are free to advance their interests.

“But we must refrain from actions and utterances that can cause disharmony within the party,” the statement cautioned.

It frowned at unauthorised statements purportedly issued on behalf of the party by some individuals or groups within the party.

The statement said, the party would announce at the appropriate time where the PDP’s governorship ticket would be zoned to after due consultations with the various organs of the party.

“As a party that upholds due process and inclusiveness, all interests within the party would be involved in the arrangement.

“Until then, no one is permitted to use the name or insignia of the party for press conferences or statements without the express approval of the party,” it further warned.

The statement added that individuals or groups could do so with their personal identities and not that of the party.

“The party leadership will henceforth not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary actions against any member who disobeys this directive,” it added.