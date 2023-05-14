I Don’t Know Why Arsenal Struggled Against Brighton – Odegaard

Arsenal captain, Martin Odegaard has come out to admit that his team’s hopes of winning the Premier League title are over. This is coming after they lost 3-0 to Brighton on Sunday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the honest truth is that it will be very difficult for Arsenal to win the league after the loss vs Brighton, and it is very tough to take.

Odegaard added that he does not know why the team struggled at home but it feels like the hope is gone.

His words, “Yeah it feels like [the title is over]. It is going to be very difficult now we have to be honest. It is tough to take,”

“It is not a good feeling at the moment. The way we played, particularly in the second half, I don’t know what happened to be honest. It feels like there is no hope now.”

“I don’t think mentality was an issue. We were good going into the game but in the game was a different story and we have to accept it and learn from it.”