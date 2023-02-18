I Don’t Like The Referee Scandal That Involves Barcelona – Javier Tebas

La Liga president, Javier Tebas has come out to speak further about the referee scandal engulfing Barcelona. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not like the series of payments with unclear amounts he has seen thus far, and he does not know if the allegations have affected the club’s good results on the pitch.

Tebas added that the report is currently doing a lot of damage to Spanish football, and he will not take that lightly.

His words, “There are a series of payments, for amounts that are not clear. I don’t know if it has affected the results of the matches or not, but as president of LaLiga, I don’t like it,”

“This is very surprising but very serious. It is doing a lot of damage to Spanish football.”

“It’s not a conspiracy. Another thing is the media noise, who put more meat on the grill. Behind it all there is no conspiracy from Real Madrid, the facts are in the Prosecutor’s Office. If it reaches a [legal] court, La Liga will be there as a part of the case to find out what has happened, whether Barca has been ripped off or if it has interfered so that it has consequences.”