I Don’t Understand How Bayern Munich Are 2nd Favorites To Win The UCL – Owen

Ex-Manchester United striker, Michael Owen has come out to say that an English team will win the UCL this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has always said he doesn’t see a club from any other country winning, and he believes the winner will be between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Owen added that he doesn’t understand how Bayern Munich are second favorites to win the Champions League this year.

His words, “I said at the start of the season that I couldn’t see anything other than an English club winning it, and to be honest I can’t see anything other than Liverpool or Man City.”

“I looked at the odds the other day and saw that Bayern Munich were second favourites, which shocked me. I’m not sure how that works.”

“With Liverpool or Man City, it feels like a toss of a coin. They’re so closely matched. There’s still a long way to go, but for me the winner will be one of those two.”