I Don’t Understand How My Pictures Leave Nigerians Angry – Rukiyat Indimi-Dantata

Popular daughter of Borno billionaire, Rukiyat Indimi-Dantata has come out to say that she misses the old and happy Instagram. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, Instagram used to be a happy place where people shared cool pictures and cool stuff without anyone leaving mean and terrible comments under them.

Rukky added that the fact remains that she loves pictures and will keep taking and sharing them, so Nigerians should quit being angry.

Her words, “I miss the old Instagram, the happy Instagram where people shared cool pictures and cool stuff and leave kind comments. I love taking pictures and I appreciate people that share pictures. Why are we all so angry.”

