I Don’t Understand Those Criticizing The US National Team Manager – Pulisic

United States men’s national team midfielder, Christian Pulisic has come out to blast the crazy criticism of new manager, Gregg Berhalter. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, seeing the negative press around Gregg has been really frustrating, and he really cannot understand the negativity.

Pulisic added that the country has won 2 Nations League and the Gold Cup since he joined, so he is surely doing something right.

His words, “I just have to give credit where credit’s due and it does frustrate me a little bit, and just seeing just all the negative press towards him that people tell me about, and I can’t fully understand it exactly. He’s come in and won the Nations League, won the Gold Cup, we win the Nations League again. Had a solid World Cup. Are there things that you can criticize here and there? Sure. And I think he’d agree with that, but it just seems a bit crazy to me.”