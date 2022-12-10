I Don’t Want Anyone To Feel Alone – Meghan Markle

Ex-Hollywood actress, Meghan Markle has come out to speak about her previous suicidal thoughts. Recall that Meghan and Prince Harry were recently at the 2022 Ripple of Hope Awards.

Speaking at the event, Meghan said her suicidal thoughts were mainly because she doesn’t want anyone to feel alone as it can be very hard to see your way out when you are at your lowest.

Her words, “I don’t want anyone to feel alone.”

“And when you’ve been through anything that’s challenging, and everyone, especially in the past few years with lockdown and COVID, that spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing.”

“We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience. It gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you’re not alone, because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don’t see a way out.”

