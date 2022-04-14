I Doubt Chris Rock Has Accepted Will Smith’s Apology – Brother

Chris Rock’s younger brother, Kenny Roc, has come out to announce that wants to fight Will Smith in a boxing match. This is coming after the viral slapping incident at the Oscars, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he has signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman for a fight in Florida this summer, and he would want the Hollywood actor to be his opponent.

He added that Chris Rock is doing great since the slapping incident but he doubts his brother has accepted Will Smith’s Instagram apology.

His words, “I should get in the ring with Will Smith.”

“We have to see if he’s actually going to get the 10-year ban,”

“They might say a 10-year ban and after three years they’ll think we may have forgot about it and they’ll slide him in there after two years, three years, five years.”

“So we have to make sure these people do what they say they’re going to do.”