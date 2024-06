I Dozed Off On My Bachelor’s Eve – Leo Da Silva

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Leo Da Silva has come out to say that he slept off on his Bachelor’s eve. He recently revealed that he actually planned it himself last week, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, despite picking the time and location for him and his guys to hang out, he just slept off and could not be woken up.

Leo added that it must be old age because there is no other explanation for such behavior.

His words, “I can’t believe I organized Bachelors eve for myself and my boys, I picked time and location.

Then I slept off. They tried waking me up but I would not get up.

Everyone went there to enjoy except me, the organizer.

Is this old age?”

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers. The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The voting results were verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

Ebuka, the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner was the seventh housemate to be evicted; many viewers blame the Joe’s Fan Club (JFC) for his eviction. Joe himself was soon evicted from the show.

Big Brother added another twist to the game on day 79 by cancelling the day’s scheduled nominations and making the housemates believe they will instead be evicted based on their performances on assigned tasks while in reality no more evictions were held and viewers began voting for the winner who turned out to be 26-year-old Katung Aduwak.