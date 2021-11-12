Prince Harry Is An Ignorant Man – Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle has come out to say that everything Prince Harry says is stupid. He recently revealed that the Royal blood was definitely dropped on his head as a baby.

According to him, Prince Harry is definitely ignorant with the things he says and he’ll keep getting in trouble with him because he won’t stop calling him to order.

Thomas added that his son-in-law just needs to grow up into the man many expect him to be.

His words, “No, I do not. Once again I refer to Harry’s ignorance.”

“I don’t know what happened, maybe he was dropped on his head as a baby, but the bottom line is everything that comes out of his mouth is always kind of stupid, so that gets me in trouble with them of course, but it’s true.”

“Harry rides a bicycle every day where he lives every day, and I understand they’re going to take the training wheels off soon.”

“Well he does need to grow up because if he was mature at all he would have spoken to you long ago like any grown man.”