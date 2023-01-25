Bellingham Is More Than A Talent – Edin Terzic

Borussia Dortmund boss, Edin Terzic has come out to say that Jude Bellingham has moved past talent status. This is coming while responding to his transfer speculations, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bellingham is an outstanding footballer who is already more than just a talented player at just 19 years of age.

Edin added that he is a very important player for BvB because he affects both attack and defense.

His words, “I don’t think there’s a player that’s been more speculated about in our squad right now than Jude has been in the last few weeks and months,”

“Because he’s an outstanding talent; because he is, I think, past that talent status, even though he’s only 19.”

“He is an extremely important player for us, who has now scored the first goal in a game for us again, who was extremely important in both attack and defence on Sunday. We are sure that Jude will play a leading role again in the game in Leverkusen on Sunday.”

On Haller, “We are just noticing that he is getting better and better from day to day,”

“He feels better and better, he has found his rhythm again, and we just hope that we can increase the workload bit by bit. To what extent that will be enough for the starting line-up, whether that will be the case tomorrow or on Sunday or next week, we will see, but we are sure that he will play an important role again tomorrow.”