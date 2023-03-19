I Expect Mitrovic To Control His Emotions Better – Marco Silva

Fulham manager, Marco Silva has come out to say that he wants to see Aleksandar Mitrovic control his emotions more during games. He recently had his say after his striker was sent off for pushing a referee, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Mitrovic should know that his emotions has to be in check in difficult situations on the pitch because the club does not have the same importance in football like other teams.

Marco Silva added that it might not always be easy, but it is what he expects from his players.

His words, “In that moment he has to control his emotions much more like all of us should. You have to keep the emotional balance of course. Sometimes it is not easy but it is our obligation to do it. It’s been a tough season in some moments for us. We know that we are Fulham, we don’t have the same importance in football as some others but it’s difficult for us to deal with some situation.”

“You need to talk about the three [possible] penalties because you are just talking about one moment. You want to talk about the other moments in the box? Why don’t you ask me about the other two moments as well? If you want I can talk about that moment [Willian’s handball] but I talk about the others as well.”