I Expect To Be Attacked Whenever I Speak Facts About Fake Pastors – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has come out to tackle Pastor Jerry Eze over his declaration about the 2023 presidential election. Recall that Pastor Jerry recently said that it was the same angel that slapped King Herod in the Bible that was monitoring the result, so INEC officials should take caution and avoid any malpractices.

Following the outcome of the election, Daddy Freeze went online to mock the clergyman’s declaration by asking why the angel ignored or joined the rigging since there are alleged reports of malpractices in the election result.

His words, “My question is: did the angels endorse the rigging, ignore the rigging or join the rigging?

People will still ignore facts and attack me for opening their eyes to see what’s obvious to all.”

WOW.