Tinubu arrives Ogun, meets monarchs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Ogun State for his visit to traditional rulers in the State.

Tinubu’s chopper landed at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode around 10:17am.

The President arrived Ogun in company with his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategies, Dele Alake.

He was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Segun Osoba and other dignitaries.

They immediately left for a meeting with the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, and others.

Tinubu will thereafter move to Abeokuta for another meeting with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo in his Ake palace.