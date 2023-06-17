I Failed With My Suicide Attempt In 2017 – Real Warri Pikin

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Real Warri Pikin has come out to say that she attempted to end her life in 2018 due to some financial crisis. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, between 2017 and 2018, she and her husband, Ikechukwu were deeply in debt and unable to make payments, leading to her unsuccessful attempt at suicide at the time.

She added that following the incident, she was taken to three different hospitals in a hurry, but God eventually spared her life.

Her words, “In 2017/2018 my husband and I had financial issues. We were in debt and everything, so when I attempted suicide I’m June 6, 2018, I didn’t die.

They took me to about three different hospitals but in the last hospital when I woke up, I wondered why I didn’t die. I said God, you see this my story, I will use it to help others.

It means if God didn’t allow me to die then, he wanted me to use the story to help others around me and not keep it to myself. The fastest way I could do that was online and I had an Itel small phone that wasn’t clear enough.

If you see my face ehnn, I be like Goat wey burn.”