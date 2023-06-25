I Feel Valued At Arsenal – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to speak about his future at the club. He recently had his say while responding to a reported job offer from Paris Saint-Germain, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he is grateful to PSG for seeing something in his coaching skills, he is very happy at Arsenal and feels very loved.

Arteta added that he is valued by the owners and he still has unfinished business at the club.

His words, “I can only say that I am happy at Arsenal. I feel loved, valued by our owners, Stan and Josh [the two Kroenkes], and I have a lot to do here at this club. I am happy and tremendously grateful to be at Arsenal.”