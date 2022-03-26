I Fought For My Spot At MUFC – Dean Henderson

Manchester United goalkeeper, Dean Henderson has come out to say that he would be playing in League One right now if he didn’t go out on loan. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, getting sent out on loan to experience football at other teams shaped him to become a first-team option for MUFC at the moment.

Henderson added that he definitely fought for a spot at Manchester United, and he is very proud of himself.

His words, “I remember going [to Stockport] when I was a young kid,”

“To be fair, I absolutely loved it. It was tough, really hard, as a young boy. Going into that division was an eye-opener for me. I’m thankful for the opportunity given to me by the manager at the time, Jim Gannon, for sticking by me because I didn’t play too well.”

“I was really getting smashed on crosses, kicking the ball 80 yards on to the striker’s head and, if I didn’t do so, the manager was screaming at me from the touchline. It stood me in good stead and I really appreciate the opportunity they gave me.”

“I think my debut, in the first five minutes, their big striker said: ‘Stick it on the goalie, he’s pooping himself’. I thought: ‘Right mate, I’m coming for this’. So I made my mind up I was coming for it and, before I even got there, he flicked it over my head. These are the things you learn and move on. It was great for me.”

“It’s why I’m sitting here today. If I didn’t [go out on loan], I’d probably be in League One now, just going out on my first loan. I fought for it and I stand by it, the best decision of my life.”