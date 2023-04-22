I Give 500,000 Naira To Widows Every Month – Sabinus

Popular comedian, Sabinus, has come out to claim that he is worth N600 million. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.
According to him, he presently has four houses and four cars in his garage, plus he even gives 500,000 naira to widows every month.
His words,
WOW.
