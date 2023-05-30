I Got Bashed For Being Boyish, I’m Also Criticized For Wearing Feminine Clothing – Billie Eilish

Grammy-award winner, Billie Eilish has come out to speak out about her style evolution over the years. This is coming as she responded to critics who called her a sellout for wearing feminine clothing, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she spent the first 5 years of her career getting absolutely ridiculed by people who said she was being too boyish for their liking, so it is funny to see how she is still getting criticized for being comfortable in feminine dresses.

Billie added that she was even told by some that she would be hotter if she acted like a woman.

Her words, “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if I acted like a woman.”

“Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout,”

“And ‘what happened to her’ ‘OMG it’s not the same Billie she’s just like the rest’ blah blah blah.”

“Let women exist!”

