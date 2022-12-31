I Got Married The Second Time Because My Friends Were All Married – Kim Kardashian

Popular reality star, Kim Kardashian has come out to confess that her marriage to ex-husband, Kanye West was her first real one after walking down the aisle two times before. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she didn’t know what was happening in her first marriage, and she got married the second time because her friends already had husbands.

Her words, “I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real.”

“The first one [to Damond], I just don’t know what was happening,”

“The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly. All my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been, and I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was and realized that that was ok.”

WOW.