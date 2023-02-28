    Login
    I Granted Van Dijk Permission To Attend The FIFA Awards Ceremony – Klopp

    Sports

    Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that Virgil van Dijk’s inclusion in the FIFA FIFPro World XI was deserved. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he feels the defender’s inclusion in such a list was merited since it was not based on his last four or five performances this season.

    Klopp added that Van Dijk asked for his permission to attend the award ceremony, and he granted it.

    His words, “It wasn’t based on the last four or five performances, but on the last year and it’s fully deserved. He asked if he could go and I said of course. He was back last night. It’s great.”

