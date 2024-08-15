I Had Concrete Offers From Other Clubs Before My MUFC Extension – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes has come out to reveal that he had offers from other clubs before signing a new deal with the Red Devils. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was definitely approached by other clubs during this transfer window and MUFC was aware of the possibility of him leaving, but the club eventually showed he was still needed in the team.

Bruno added that the vote of confidence from the club is very important for him ahead of the new season.

His words, “This vote of confidence from the club was very important for me. Even because I was approached [by other clubs], the club was aware that there was a possibility of me leaving, I had concrete offers. But the club showed that it needed me, that it was at a time of change and that they wanted to do things differently.

I believe there is a dream future at this club with the changes that are taking place.

That’s why I chose to stay. There were other directions that would have been interesting for me, other expectations. But I feel good here, I feel loved and I feel that the club has been very respectful of me.”

WOW.

