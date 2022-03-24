I Had So Many Educational Setbacks Before Graduating From Redeemers’ University – Mr Macaroni

Popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni has come out to say that he went to four different universities before he graduated. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he started at Lead City where he was studying law, before the school had accreditation issues and he left for Houdegbe North American University in Cotonou.

Mr Macaroni added that he eventually settled at Redeemers’ University to study Theatre arts, and he managed to graduate from the school to get his certificate.

WOW.