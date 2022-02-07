I Have A Good Relationship With Julian Alvarez – Aguero

Ex Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero has come out to react to the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Alvarez is very good player, and he has already reached out to him for some advice ahead of his new experience.

Aguero added that he has a very good relationship with the youngster, and he hopes he’ll fit in well with a Guardiola that doesn’t use strikers.

His words, “Julian is so good,”

“I have a good relationship with him. He asked me some things and I told him my experience.”

“We’ll have to wait to see where he would play, because Pep [Guardiola] doesn’t use strikers. To be honest, I don’t know where he would fit in the team.”

“He’s kind of an edgy player, I would leave him to play as a second forward, or maybe a winger.”