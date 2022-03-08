I Have A Plan With Onazi’s Recall – Eguavoen

Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen has come out to explain his reason for recalling Ogenyi Onazi. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he decided to put the midfielder on standby despite not being sure if he is still able to do it at the highest level because he was a top-level Super Eagles player for many years.

Austin added that he has a plan with Onazi‘s inclusion, but his cards will continue to be close to his chest.

His words, “The first game [against Ghana] is on May 25, there are still one or two games to be played before that game proper so when I spoke with my guys, yes Ogenyi [Onazi] is a good player.”

“Whether he’s still good and can play at that level we don’t know but to pacify everybody, to just make sure there’s harmony here I put him on standby. He’s on standby, but again I have the final say. Like I said before, I have my plan and it’s close to my chest.”

“When I came up with the list normally it should be three goalkeepers, I came up with two, left the third one blank, and consulted with all my colleagues and their opinion was different from what I was thinking but again we have to know that we are in a democratic world, all three will not keep.”

“You can bring ten guys and seven or eight are knocked out with Covid, what happens, it can be an injury.”