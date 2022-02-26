I Have Always Admired Steven Gerrard – Coutinho

Aston Villa midfielder, Philippe Coutinho has come out to say that he is delighted to reunite with Steven Gerrard at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has always admired the England international and it was actually an honor to have played with him at Liverpool.

Coutinho added that Gerrard’s training has been strong and demanding, and he believes he is experienced enough to make the club successful.

His words, “I always admired him a lot. For me, it was an honour to have played with him,”

“Now having him as a coach, with the experience he has, training has been strong and demanding.”

“He has great ambitions, I am happy to be here and I hope to respond to what he expects by helping our team to achieve our goals.”

“For me, it was an honour to be part of his career as a player, and now, as a coach, I feel even more honoured.”

“I have always had this relationship of admiration and respect. I wish I had that opportunity to work with him again. He’s a guy who’s very open to all players and has a lot of influence in the group.”