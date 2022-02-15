    Login
    Subscribe

    I Have Body Principles, No One Will Force Me To Take The COVID Vaccine – Djokovic

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular Tennis star, Novak Djokovic has come out to say that he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to get a Covid vaccine. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Novak Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic

    According to Djokovic, he is not associated with the anti-vax movement but he is a firm believer of an individual’s right to choose what goes into their body.

    The tennis star added that that is the price he is willing to pay because the principles of decision making on his body are more important than any title.

    His words, “Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay.”

    See also  COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,518 confirmed cases and 2,099 recorded deaths as of 31st May 2021

    “I was never against vaccination. But I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

    “Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News