I Have Learnt A Lot After A Disastrous First Season At Chelsea – Todd Boehly

Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly has come out to insist that the club will eventually figure it out next season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his co-partners have definitely learned a lot after a disastrous first season since the takeover, but they remain committed to a positive long-term future for Chelsea football club.

Todd added that Chelsea will eventually build a team that is capable of winning football matches.

His words, “It is such a global sport (football). Unlike in the US, there are no unions. So there is a market for top players for every country in the world. And each one of those markets is different. You got the Portuguese market, the France market, the English market. You have to build a team and obviously the coach is the conductor of the team. So I think there is a lot we have learned,”

“The fans are demanding. You know they want to win and we get that we want to win so you know I think our view though was that this is a long-term project and you know we’re committed to the long-term. We very much believe that we’re going to figure it out. We’ve got the best league in the world, we’ve got what I think is the top city in the world and we’ve got an unbelievable location in the top city in the world.”