I Have No Issues With Messi Whatsoever – Lewandowski

Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski has come out to say that there are no ill feelings towards Lionel Messi surrounding the 2020 Ballon d’Or result. Recall that the awarding of the 2020 award was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Messi later asked for Lewandowski to be handed the award anyway in recognition of the star striker’s remarkable season with Bayern Munich.

According to him, despite reports saying that he said he hoped Messi’s words were not empty words, he really doesn’t remember granting any interview saying such.

Lewandowski added that Lionel Messi is in great shape ahead of the World Cup, and he has no issues with him whatsoever.

His words, “Why would I need to shake hands? Between me and Messi I have nothing [bad] with him, I never had.”

“Where and when [did I say] that? I do not remember I said it like that. Maybe you saw it on Instagram and someone thought I said it like that, but it was not me.”

“Leo Messi is in great shape.”

“At Barcelona you can see everywhere he’s a legend.”