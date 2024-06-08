I Have Not Ruled Out Having More Kids In The Future – Nick Cannon

Popular celebrity, Nick Cannon has taken out a $10M insurance policy on his testicles. The TV star recently partnered up with the men’s care brand, Dr. Squatch, who assessed his balls on factors including size, favorite features, and bedroom maneuvers via their Ball Valuation Tool.

According to Dr. Squatch, it took out an official policy via MMA/Momentous insurance for the entertainer’s family jewels, and Cannon also teased that he has not ruled out having more kids in the future.

His words, “Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids.

Shoutout to Dr Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!

Don’t go another day without protecting and caring for your most valuable assets with Ball-to-Ball Coverage through Dr Squatch’s new Ball Care products.”

WOW.

