I Have Retracted My Previous Anti-Semitic Comments – Nick Cannon

Popular Hollywood actor, Nick Cannon has come out to say that he is still going through a growth process following the 2020 anti-Semitic comments he made on his podcast Cannon’s Class. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has retracted his former view on the subject and he now believes communication can go a long way in making sure more people don’t think in that direction anymore.

Nick added that he now has a podcast that talks about the two communities from two different perspectives.

His words, “Man, I’m going to be super honest with you. That process was a growth moment for me, on so many levels as a man.”

“And I even now, we have a podcast, myself and the CEO of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, called Solutions: To Hate or Not To Hate. And it’s really talking about the equation of our two communities from two different perspectives. We voice our side, or the perspective as a Black man, and then he voices his side from a Jewish man.”

“Just even that alone is helpful and educational for both communities. And again, because that’s the thing, we can sit up here and be enraged, but if we don’t engage, what are we really doing, if we can’t even learn from one another? And clearly, we all know the issues, we all know the tropes, we all know the stereotypes.”

“It’s just about bringing people closer together. Ultimately, nobody’s monolithic, but we’re all one organism that allows this thing to keep pumping.”