I Hope Rashford Won’t Be Greedy With His Contract Extension – Paul Parker

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has been warned about stalling his contract extension. Paul Parker recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he wants MUFC to succeed with extending Marcus Rashford´s contract, he hopes Rashford won’t get greedy and demand a huge jump in salary because of his goalscoring form.

Rashford added that Marcus should not focus on money at this stage of his career because his development needs more priority.

His words, “It is very important that Man United are succeeding with extending Marcus Rashford´s contract because he is scoring a lot of goals. But I’m scared that he now thinks he is on top of the world and will be extremely greedy when demanding a huge jump in salary. That should not be his focus, his focus should be on his own development because he has the chance to be a hero at the biggest club in the world. Things can change really quickly and he got to understand where he was 12 months ago. Erik ten Hag made him a true goalscorer and he should remember that. So, I don’t necessarily think that he has the upper hand in the negotiations.”

“Where would he go if he was to go to another club? Real Madrid is the only club that would be a step up in the hope of a career increase. They don’t want him and they don’t need him. So he needs to be very careful when acting like an indispensable player at the club. The graveyard is full of indispensable men, remember that, Marcus.”