I Hope To Remain At Barcelona For Many More Years – Ansu Fati

Barcelona forward, Ansu Fati has come out to address the mounting speculation over his future at the club. This is coming as he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is under contract with Barcelona until June 2027, and he really hopes to remain a Barcelona player for many more years.

Fati added that he feels grateful and lucky to play for the club, and he has the support of those who care about his career.

His words, “I’m under contract with Barcelona until June 2027 and I hope to stay here for many more years.”

“I feel grateful and lucky to play for Barca and I have to thank the people who support me daily for their backing.”