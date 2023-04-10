I Joined Chelsea For The Club’s Long-Term Project – Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez has come out to explain why he chose to join the club in January. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he simply liked the long-term project the club sold to him during their talks, and he has always dreamed about playing in the Premier League.

Enzo added that Chelsea were already speaking to him before his stellar performances at the World Cup.

His words, “One of the factors was that I liked the long-term project the club is creating. I also always dreamed about playing in the Premier League, and Chelsea had shown their interest in me even before the World Cup. I came to a big club, one that has always fought for trophies and that has won two Champions Leagues in a very short period of time.”

“Now that I’m here, I’ve realised how big this club really is. And that’s what we wanted, what the club aimed for as a whole. This was an important factor when making this decision, apart from the fact that it’s in such a beautiful city like London. I thought it all through with my family. If it’s God’s will, everything will turn out fine, and I’ll strive to win anything and everything.”

“Adapting always takes time, meeting new players. I was among the 10 new players that came in [during the winter]. It’s hard with different languages, so it’s difficult to connect with team-mates at the beginning. As time goes by, we start getting to know our team-mates better and it will get better with time.”

“Have I struck up a connection with Kai Havertz and Joao Felix? We do have this connection, away from the pitch as well. But we have many good players. All of our attackers are class and have quality, so all of them can play at the top level. I’ve adapted quite well. London is very different from Lisbon and from Buenos Aires, we all know that already. It’s very cold. I’m still adjusting as best as possible with my family and I’ll be fine. London is very beautiful and I’m delighted.”