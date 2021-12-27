I Look Forward To Experiencing Playing English Football During The Holidays – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to joke that the notion of doing away with the traditional Premier League festive schedule is the same as abolishing the Queen. He recently revealed this via his recent press conference, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has watched Premier League football for the last 40 years, so he knows how important playing football over Christmas and on Boxing Day has been over the years.

Rangnick added that the tradition is part of the British culture and he is very much looking forward to experiencing it for the first time in his career.

His words, “I’ve watched Premier League football for the last 40 years, so when it was also the First Division, and I know what kind of tradition it is to play football over Christmas and on Boxing Day, the 27th, the 30th and even New Year’s Day or the 2nd January.”

“So if somebody came across the idea to abolish [that] then we might as well speak about abolishing the five o’clock tea or the Queen or whatever – this is all part of the tradition of this country and I’m very much looking forward to being part of this for the first time in my career.”

On COVID, “In the future does it still make sense to have two cup competitions? All other big European leagues have only one so this might be an issue worth talking about again and, of course, we are also discussing that it makes sense to have five subs instead of three now we have COVID times again.”

“The reason the five substitutes were implemented was for COVID, now we have a COVID situation again and we still have 18 players on the team-sheet. For me, it makes sense to be able to substitute not just three, but five players.”