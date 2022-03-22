I Look Forward To Facing Mbappe In Our Friendly – South Africa’s Lakay

Mamelodi Sundowns left-back, Lyle Lakay has come out to say that he is looking forward to playing against Kylian Mbappe. He recently revealed that he is hoping to get the chance to play for Bafana Bafana against France in the March 29 international friendly match.

According to him, Mbappe is one of the top players in the world right now, so it would definitely be an honor to share the pitch with him during the friendly.

Lakay added that Benzema and Griezmann are also star attractions any player would love to compete against.

His words, “If I do make it, I’ll be happy, you know, if not, that’s not the end of the world. I’ll just continue working hard.”

“People will talk and say ‘No, that’s people that we watch on TV on the European stage, you know, in the Champions League’, Mbappe is one of the top players in the world right now.”

“Then you got to Benzema and Griezmann and those guys. But for me, personally, I’ll take this as something you tell yourself, you can test yourself against the best in the world.”

“Obviously their level, people will tell you, it’s higher than our level, but at the end of the day, you get to test yourself against the best in the world.”

“[It] is something you know, everybody wants to do. You want to see where you stand, you want to compete against the best, obviously, to see how far you can go.”