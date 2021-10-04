I Love 2face And Annie Idibia’s Union – Senator Ita Giwa

Ex-Senator, Ita Giwa has come out to flaunt a clip of herself spending the night with Tuface and his wife, Annie Idibia. She recently shared the video on her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she absolutely loves their union and she prays that God will allow peace and love to reign in their family.

Her words, “A very lovely evening with my Son and daughter 2Baba and Annie. May God let peace and Love reign in this family. Love you both forever.”

WOW.

Innocent Ujah Idibia (born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria), known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer,songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and activist. Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia. He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa, and is also one of the most bankable performing music artistes in Africa.

With over 2 decades in the industry, 2Baba remains influential in the Nigerian Entertainment space.

He is also a known philanthropist and humanitarian.

Innocent Idibia was born in Jos, Nigeria . He is from the Idoma ethnic group in the southern part of Benue State, in central Nigeria. He attended Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School in Makurdi, Benue State. He enrolled at Institute of Management & Technology, Enugu (IMT), where he did his preliminary National Diploma course in business administration and management. While attending IMT, he performed at school organised shows and parties, as well as other regional schools such as the University of Nigeria and Enugu State University of Science & Technology. He eventually dropped out to pursue his music career. While attending IMT, 2face Idibia started composing and singing jingles at the GB Fan Club at Enugu State Broadcasting Services (ESBS) in 1996.