I Love Being Cancelled – Dave Chappelle

Popular comedian, Dave Chappelle has come out to blast the cancel culture after the controversy that trailed his latest Netflix special, “The Closer”. He recently revealed this via his social media page, and the world has been reacting.

Responding to the controversy that trailed his comment, Chappelle told his sold-out crowd in Los Angeles that “If this is what being cancelled is about, I love it.”

Dave also declared himself to be on Team TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminists,) prompting applause from the crowd.

His words, “I don’t know what to tell you, except I’m a bad motherf–ker.”

“F–k Twitter. F–k NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life.”

“They canceled J.K. Rowling, my God. The Closer.” “Effectually she said gender was a fact, and then the trans community got mad as sh–, they started calling her a TERF.”