I Make Up To N15M In My Studio Every 5 Days – Portable

Popular singer, Portable has come out to say that he fired those he hired to manage his studio after they claimed they only made N7,000 during his six-weeks stay abroad. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he makes up to N15 million in five days when he manages the studio himself, but to his surprise, his staff gave him an account of N7,000 when he returned from a six-week trip.

His words, “I build studio, they no gree make money. Dem dey chop all my money, na why I pursue them. Studio wey be say me anytime I record, I make two million, three million, four million. In five days, I fit make ?15 million. I travelled for one month and two weeks, I now aasked hem how much they made, they said they make 7000 naira.”

