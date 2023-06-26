I Married A Woman I Can Open Up To About My Struggles – Banky W

Popular singer, Banky W has come out to appreciate his wife, Adesua Etomi. He recently had his say while preaching in church on Sunday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if he doesn’t thank God for anything in his life, he must thank God for his wife, because she helped him get out of his addiction to porn.

Banky added that she is a woman to pray with, and he considers her someone he can share anything with.

His words, “Find people you can pray with. Find people you can talk to. If I don’t thank God for anything in my life, I thank God for this woman because it is important to have somebody that you can share with. Pick the right person, that you can talk to and say ‘this is my struggle, can you pray with me. Can you hold me accountable?”

“In the middle of my battle with pornography, when I would need to travel, I would keep this woman on the phone for hours because I didn’t want to break..I will be alone in the hotel room and I will calling her just to talk with me.”

WOW.