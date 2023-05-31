I Need A Sabbatical After A Very Exhausting Season With Napoli – Spalletti

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has come out to confirm that he will leave the club in the summer. This is coming amid reports that the club is reportedly lining up ex-Barcelona boss, Luis Enrique to succeed him.

According to Spalletti, he is resigning from his role because he needs to take some time to rest after a very exhuasting season.

Luciano added that his fans can see it as a sabbatical because he would not be working.

His words, “I need to take some time to rest because I’m pretty tired,”

“I don’t know if you can call it a year’s sabbatical but I won’t be working. I won’t be coaching Napoli or any other team.”