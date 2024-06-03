I Need Bellingham To Rest Ahead Of Euro 2024 – Gareth Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has has come out to share what he expects from Jude Bellingham ahead of Euro 2024. This is coming after he won the Champions League with Real Madrid, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he only needs the English midfielder to get a lot of rest ahead of the tournament because he definitely played more than enough matches for Real Madrid this season.

Gareth added that Bellingham needs some time with his family as well to clear his head after a successful campaign.

His words, “The most important thing for him is rest, recovery. We don’t have the players than you do at a club to be so cohesive. At this moment, for Jude and for the team, it’s to recover and psychologically switch off.

With Jude, he’s played right to the end. He’s super professional, so he’s going to physically tick over but we need to see him before next Saturday.

Have time with his family, clear his head. I’d rather not know. It’s about psychological fitness. It’s heavy, you have to be with the group as quickly as possible.”

WOW.

Jude Victor William Bellingham (born 29 June 2003) is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and the England national team.

Bellingham joined Birmingham City as an under-8, became the club’s youngest ever first-team player when he made his senior debut in August 2019, at the age of 16 years, 38 days, and played regularly during the 2019–20 season. He joined Borussia Dortmund in July 2020, and in his first appearance became their youngest ever goalscorer. Over three seasons with the club he made 132 appearances, was a member of their 2020–21 DFB-Pokal-winning team, and helped them finish as runners-up in the 2022–23 Bundesliga. He signed for Real Madrid in June 2023.

Jude Victor William Bellingham was born on 29 June 2003 in Stourbridge, in the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley, West Midlands, the eldest son of Denise and Mark Bellingham. His father Mark was, until 2022, a sergeant in the West Midlands Police, and a prolific goalscorer in non-League football.

Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe, is also a footballer. Bellingham attended Priory School in Edgbaston, Birmingham.