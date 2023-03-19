    Login
    Subscribe

    I Need The Millions Mitchell Green Stole From Me ASAP – 50 Cent

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular rapper, 50 Cent has come out to share a photo of the employee who stole $6.2M from him while disclosing what he intends to do with the man’s seized assets. He recently had his say via his Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

    50 Cent
    50 Cent

    On Instagram, the lyricist reposted an article with the headline “50 Cent Ready To Seize Ex-Employee’s Property Over $6M Lawsuit.”

    “Look I’m a need that by Monday!”

    He also shared a photo of Mitchell Green and his wife and wrote, “I think i’m gonna put Epoxy floors in this place. I’m gonna keep it and his family pictures around, you know as a theme for the place. LOL.”

    See also  Nicki Minaj Should Stay In Her Own Lane - Azealia Banks

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply